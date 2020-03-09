Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could play on road trip

Boychuk (face) is expected to join the Islanders on their upcoming four-game road trip, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk had to take 90 stitches to his eyelid after getting cut with a skate blade. The Islanders are floundering right now and have lost six straight games. Boychuk may not be the cure to what ails them but it's all hands on deck right now. If Boychuk can't return Tuesday in Vancouver then perhaps Thursday in Calgary will see him return and play alongside Nick Leddy.