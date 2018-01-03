Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could return Thursday

Boychuk (lower body) is optimistic he will rejoin the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Boychuk -- who remains on injured reserve -- has missed the Islanders' previous three outings due to his lower-body malady. If the blueliner does return to action, it will likely come at the expense of Sebastian Aho who could find himself heading back to AHL Bridgeport.