Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could return Thursday
Boychuk (lower body) is optimistic he will rejoin the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Boychuk -- who remains on injured reserve -- has missed the Islanders' previous three outings due to his lower-body malady. If the blueliner does return to action, it will likely come at the expense of Sebastian Aho who could find himself heading back to AHL Bridgeport.
