Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Dealing with leg injury
Boychuk specifically sustained a left leg injury upon blocking a slap shot in Tuesday's series-clinching win over the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
As noted by Gross, the Islanders prevailed despite losing Boychuk and forward Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) for half the contest. As for the former, he's quite susceptible to injuries due to his shot-blocking prowess and fearlessness -- Boychuk stacked 19 points against 144 hits and 120 blocked shots in the regular season. The good news for the injured Isles is that their sweep over the Pens has afforded them more time to heal ahead of the conference quarterfinals facing the series winner of Washington versus Carolina.
