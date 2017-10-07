Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Decent effort despite rout

Boychuk went minus-1 with two blocked shots, four hits and five PIM in Friday's 5-0 road loss to the Blue Jackets.

While one can expect his offensive production to be sporadic, Boychuk's defensive contributions are tough to ignore. He's achieved triple-digit hit and blocked-shot totals in six straight seasons, with the exception of the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. If history is any indication, he'll still fall in the mid-20s for points by season's end, though.