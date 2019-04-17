Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Exits after blocking shot
Boychuk left Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Penguins with an undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Boychuk blocked a shot in the second period and spent some time on the bench before heading to the dressing room. He wasn't present to start the third frame. Boychuk has an assist and a plus-2 rating so far in this series, and he may get extended rest if the Islanders can pull of the sweep.
