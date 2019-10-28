Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Extends point streak
Boychuk picked up an assist against the Flyers on Sunday, bringing is point streak to three games.
Boychuk hasn't scored a goal in his last seven appearances, despite putting 13 shots on net, but has racked up five helpers over that stretch. The blueliner is averaging just 18:30 of ice time on the year, little of which comes on the man advantage. At this point, the Edmonton native is on pace to top the 30-point mark for just the second time in his 13-year NHL career.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Strikes on power play•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Playing time could dwindle•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy to open camp•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Hampered by broken foot•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Making progress in recovery•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out at least three weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.