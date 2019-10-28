Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Extends point streak

Boychuk picked up an assist against the Flyers on Sunday, bringing is point streak to three games.

Boychuk hasn't scored a goal in his last seven appearances, despite putting 13 shots on net, but has racked up five helpers over that stretch. The blueliner is averaging just 18:30 of ice time on the year, little of which comes on the man advantage. At this point, the Edmonton native is on pace to top the 30-point mark for just the second time in his 13-year NHL career.