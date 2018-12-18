Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: First goal of season

Boychuk scored a goal and fired six shots on net in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

Boychuk couldn't score a goal for the first 31 games of the season, and he looked determined to end that streak by firing a season-high six shots on goal. He converted on a power-play try early in the second period with a slap shot from the top of the circle. Boychuk now has six points in 32 games but clocks major minutes on special teams.