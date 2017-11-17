Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Flashes two-way skills
Boychuk registered a goal and six blocked shots to complement a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 6-4 home win over the Hurricanes.
What a terrific defensive effort from Boychuk, who plays a physical style and isn't afraid to step in front of shots to prevent goals and regain possession of the puck. As an added bonus, he typically falls around the neighborhood of 20-odd points each year. The fearless rearguard is up to two goals and four assists through 18 games this season.
