Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Game-time call Monday

Boychuk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's divisional clash with Washington.

The veteran defenseman has already missed two games due to the injury, though not much is known about the nature of said injury. When healthy, Boychuk is a lockdown defender whose heavy shot allows him to offer some offensive contributions, including three goals and eight points in 27 contests this season. Look for Dennis Seidenberg to continue in the lineup if Boychuk is unable to go.