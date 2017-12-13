Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Game-time decision
Boychuk (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's clash with Dallas.
Boychuk found himself in the same position Monday versus Washington, but ultimately, did not end up returning to the lineup. Prior to the blueliner's three-game absence, he was bogged down in a six-game goal drought. During that stretch, the veteran has managed a lone helper, nine hits and 15 shots on goal. If Boychuk is given the all-clear, Dennis Seidenberg would seem to be the most likely candidate to get relegated to the press box.
