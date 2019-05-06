Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Hampered by broken foot

Boychuk clarified that it was a broken foot that kept him out of the lineup during the second round, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Boychuk told reporters he was hopeful he could play in Game 6, but unfortunately saw his club swept from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The blueliner played in 70-plus games for the first time since 2015-16, but still failed to reach the 20-point mark, falling just one point shy. If he can stay healthy, the Edmonton native should push for that mark next season.