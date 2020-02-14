Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Has night to forget

Boychuk finished with a team-worst minus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Nashville.

The Islanders' defenseman has one point in 21 games and is a minus-12 over that span. Boychuk, 36, has failed to reach 20 points in each of his last two seasons. With 11 points in 55 games this season, it seems like the ageing blueliner is headed towards his third consecutive season with fewer than 20 scoresheet scribbles.