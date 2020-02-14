Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Has night to forget
Boychuk finished with a team-worst minus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Nashville.
The Islanders' defenseman has one point in 21 games and is a minus-12 over that span. Boychuk, 36, has failed to reach 20 points in each of his last two seasons. With 11 points in 55 games this season, it seems like the ageing blueliner is headed towards his third consecutive season with fewer than 20 scoresheet scribbles.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in 14 straight games•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Changes defensive partners•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in six straight•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on scoresheet•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless drought continues•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in four straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.