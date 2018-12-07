Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Has yet to light the lamp
Boychuk only has four points, all assists, in 27 games this season for the Islanders.
While Boychuk is not truly relied upon to wrinkle the twine, head coach Barry Trotz would prefer that his defensemen get involved in the offense. This is especially true when the Islanders are struggling to score goals, something that is happening at this point in time as the team only has eight goals in his last five games. Boychuk has a rocket for a shot, but doesn't always know where it's going. Boychuk has been a mainstay at point on the second power play unit this season, but that may change should he not be able to increase his offensive production.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Only one point this season•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Plays through injury•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Logs first point of season•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Spotted at informal skate•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Will undergo surgery•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Season ends prematurely•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...