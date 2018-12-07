Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Has yet to light the lamp

Boychuk only has four points, all assists, in 27 games this season for the Islanders.

While Boychuk is not truly relied upon to wrinkle the twine, head coach Barry Trotz would prefer that his defensemen get involved in the offense. This is especially true when the Islanders are struggling to score goals, something that is happening at this point in time as the team only has eight goals in his last five games. Boychuk has a rocket for a shot, but doesn't always know where it's going. Boychuk has been a mainstay at point on the second power play unit this season, but that may change should he not be able to increase his offensive production.