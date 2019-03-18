Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy scratch once again

Boychuk was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Sunday in Minnesota, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have seven legitimate defenders for six roster spots each game and that will lead to someone who may be undeserving having to ride the pine. Boychuk also missed the prior two games due to a shoulder injury so this may have just been a way for coach Barry Trotz to get Thomas Hickey into the lineup while also getting Boychuk an additional few days off to make sure that shoulder is 100 percent healthy. Boychuk will next get a chance to play versus Boston on Tuesday.