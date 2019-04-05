Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy scratch Thursday
Boychuk ended up being a healthy scratch as the Islanders defeated the Panthers 2-1 in a shootout Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It seems coach Barry Trotz has been deciding on a game by game basis between Boychuk and Thomas Hickey as to who will be the sixth defenseman for the team. Boychuk only has three goals and 19 points for the Isles this season but does have a rating of plus-8 which is a 180-degree turn from the minus-8 rating Boychuk posted last season. Boychuk is the likely starter for the Islanders when the playoffs open, but how long he remains in that position likely depends on how well he is playing.
