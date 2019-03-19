Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Boychuk will once again be a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Tuesday will mark the third straight game that Boychuk has watched a game from the press box. Boychuk has recovered from his shoulder injury, but was playing poorly before the injury and right now coach Barry Trotz just seems to prefer having Thomas Hickey in the lineup over him. Boychuk will next get a chance to play Thursday in Montreal.
