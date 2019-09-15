Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy to open camp
Boychuk (foot) feels completely healthy going into camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk missed the Islanders' last playoff series after blocking a shot with his foot in the first round, but Gross reports that Boychuk required a few treatments and physical therapy sessions but then managed to go through his usual summer workout routine. New York will be happy to have the oft-injured 35-year-old at full health to open the season.
