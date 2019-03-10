Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: In concussion protocol
Coach Barry Trotz said Boychuk (concussion) is considered day-to-day after taking a hit to the head from Jakub Voracek, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The hit earned Voracek a five-minute major, and he'll be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety. Boychuk immediately left the ice and didn't return to the game. Thomas Hickey filled into Boychuk's spot on the blue line during practice, and he could remain in that role if Boychuk can't play Monday versus the Blue Jackets.
