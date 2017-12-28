Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lands on injured reserve

Boychuk was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury.

According to the team, Boychuk is considered week-to-week, so look for him to be out until at least Jan. 4 against the Flyers, although it could be longer. The Isles are already missing the services of Calvin de Haan (shoulder) on the blue line and will now turn to Ryan Pulock. In a corresponding roster move, New York decided to bring up forward Sebastian Aho, indicating it is comfortable slotting Pulock into the lineup in Boychuk's absence.