Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves game after collision

Boychuk (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against Philadelphia and did not return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk was hit in the head while attempting to check Jakub Voracek. Head coach Barry Trotz did not provide a timetable for the defenseman's injury after the game but expect the team to share more details on Boychuk's status before hosting Columbus on Monday.

