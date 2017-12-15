Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Leaves game early
Boychuk (upper body) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Kings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Boychuk had to leave the game early Thursday after crashing into the boards. He headed to the locker room slumped over which would seem to indicate an upper body injury. The fact that coach Doug Weight is hopeful that Boychuk might be able to play Saturday is a positive sign that at the very least the injury is not of the serious variety. If Boychuk is unable to play Saturday, he should be able to return Tuesday versus Detroit.
