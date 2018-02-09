Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lifted from IR

Boychuk (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

It appears that Boychuk will play Friday evening against the Red Wings, putting an end to a streak of 18 missed contests. Perhaps no one is more excited about his return than the Islanders' goaltenders, as Boychuk is a fearless shot blocker. He needs to redirect the puck only 23 more times to finish with 100-plus blocked shots for the fifth straight season, and maybe it would be seven straight campaigns accomplishing that feat had it not been for the lockout-shortened 2012-13 hockey year, when he was with the Bruins.