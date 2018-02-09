Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lifted from IR
Boychuk (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
It appears that Boychuk will play Friday evening against the Red Wings, putting an end to a streak of 18 missed contests. Perhaps no one is more excited about his return than the Islanders' goaltenders, as Boychuk is a fearless shot blocker. He needs to redirect the puck only 23 more times to finish with 100-plus blocked shots for the fifth straight season, and maybe it would be seven straight campaigns accomplishing that feat had it not been for the lockout-shortened 2012-13 hockey year, when he was with the Bruins.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not ready•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out through All-Star break•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Practices with team•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not skating•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...