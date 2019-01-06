Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lights lamp in road win
Boychuk scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues. He also recorded a team-high three shots on goal.
Boychuk has points in four of his last five games. For the season, the 34-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 39 games. As critical a role as Boychuk plays in the nightly success of the Islanders, his inability to consistently find the scoresheet makes him a risky fantasy option in most formats. Considering he averages over a minute of power-play ice time each game, Boychuk's owners would like to see more from the veteran blueliner.
