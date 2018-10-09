Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Logs first point of season
Boychuk picked up an assist during the Islanders 4-0 win over San Jose on Monday.
The Islanders are hoping for a rebound season from Boychuk after he posted only 18 points and a minus-8 rating last year. Boychuk has also missed a combined 40 games over the past two seasons so staying healthy would be a good start. Head coach Barry Trotz originally split up Nick Leddy and Boychuk, but has recently put the veteran duo back together. The stay at home type of defender that Boychuk is would seem to be a good complement for the more offensive minded Leddy, but neither player was any good in their defensive zone last season. This will have to change in order for Boychuk and the Islanders to reach the heights they want to this year.
