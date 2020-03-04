Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Looks to have dodged serious injury

Boychuk looks like the has escaped a serious injury despite taking a skate blade to the face during the Islanders 6-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk now joins Cal Clutterbuck (wrist) and Casey Cizikas (leg) as the third Islander this season to miss time due to being cut by the skate blade of an opposing player. Apparently Boychuk was cut on his eyelid and eyebrow but suffered no damage to his vision. The Islanders are unsure how long Boychuk will be out of the lineup for but he would seem to be questionable at best to play Thursday in Ottawa.