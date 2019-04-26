Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Making progress in recovery

Head coach Barry Trotz said Friday that Boychuk (leg) is making progress and has a "slim chance" to play in New York's second-round series against Carolina, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Boychuk sustained the left leg injury upon blocking a slap shot in New York's Game 4 win over Pittsburgh on April 16. The initial diagnosis was that the Alberta native would miss 3-to-4 weeks, putting his return date sometime after the second round. This claim that Boychuk is recovering well is good news for an Islanders team that was able to rely heavily on their stingy defense in sweeping Pittsburgh in the first round. In the meantime, Luca Sbisa, Thomas Hickey and Dennis Seidenberg are all likely to continue seeing increased ice time in Boychuk's absence.