Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Much more productive recently
Boychuk dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
In both cases, Boychuk transitioned his team up the ice from the defensive zone, then let the forwards do the heavy lifting. He's picked up the scoring pace with three goals and four assists over the past 10 games after registering five helpers without a goal in his first 31 appearances this season.
