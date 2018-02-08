Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Nearing return to lineup
Boychuk (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Sabres, but he hasn't been officially ruled out.
It appears as though Boychuck is more likely to retake the ice Friday than he is Thursday, but more information on the subject should surface closer to the opening faceoff, when lines for the game are confirmed. If he's unable to go again, Dennis Seidenberg will likely draw in for the Islanders.
