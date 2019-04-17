Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: No postgame update

Boychuk (undisclosed) didn't return to Tuesday's Game 4 win over the Penguins after exiting with an injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Coach Barry Trotz had no update after the game. The earliest update will come Thursday, as the Islanders have the day off Wednesday after sweeping the Penguins in the first round. Boychuk had an assist and a plus-2 rating through four playoff games.