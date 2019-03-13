Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Not practicing
Boychuk (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It is not known where Boychuk sits as far as concussion protocol goes, but since he has yet to return to the ice, it would seem highly unlikely that he will play Thursday versus Montreal. Not that anyone would ever wish an injury upon a player, but perhaps the break will do Boychuk some good as he had a rating of minus-7 in his last four games before the break and was separated from his normal defense partner, Nick Leddy. It remains to be seen who Boychuk will be paired with when he is deemed ready to return to the team.
