Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Notches helper in victory

Boychuk assisted on the opening goal of Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Boychuk set up the recently-streaking Casey Cizikas just 4:48 into the first period. He added four blocked shots in the contest. In his last four games, Boychuk has three assists and 10 blocks, but he went without a point in the previous six games. He has 16 points in 60 games this season, limiting his appeal for fantasy purposes.