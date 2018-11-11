Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Only one point this season

Boychuk has only registered one point, an assist, in 16 games this season for the Islanders.

That assist came in the third game for the Islanders this season which means Boychuk is currently on a 13 games scoreless streak. Offense was never the main skill for Boychuk but 2018-19 looks like it could be the fourth straight season in which is point total declines from the year before. The good news is that Boychuk currently sports a plus-4 rating, so his play in the defensive zone hasn't been effected by his poor offensive production.