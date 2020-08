Boychuk (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 2 against the Capitals, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Boychuk took warmups prior to Game 1, so he'd likely be available for the Islanders if needed, but Andy Greene has been playing well in his absence, so there's no reason for coach Barry Trots to shake up his lineup right now. The veteran blueliner's next opportunity to return to game action will arrive Sunday.