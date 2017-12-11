Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out again Monday

Boychuk (undisclosed) will miss Monday's game against the Capitals, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This will be Boychuk's third game missed in a row. The 33-year-old is usually a key part of the Islanders' defense, so they could really use him back. While he has eight points in 27 games, he's put 75 pucks on net and blocked 64 shots. His next chance to return will be Wednesday versus the Stars.