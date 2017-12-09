Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out against former team
Boychuk (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup Saturday evening, when the Islanders play the Bruins in Boston, Arthur Staple of Newsdayreports.
Johnny B's relentless style of play invites injuries, but there's no questioning his two-way impact when healthy. This season, the ex-Bruin has compiled three goals, five assists to complement 39 hits and 64 blocked shots through 27 games. According to this latest report, the Isles will patch up the blue line with Dennis Seidenberg getting a look on the third pair.
