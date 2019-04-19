Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out at least three weeks
Boychuck (leg) will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
This is a big blow to an Islanders team that swept the Penguins in the conference quarterfinals behind a stingy defense that permitted only six goals in the opening series. Boychuk is tending to an injury caused by him blocking a Marcus Pettersson slap shot that drilled his left leg in Game 4. Luca Sbisa, Thomas Hickey and Dennis Seidenberg are all candidates to sub in for Boychuk during the conference semifinals.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: No postgame update•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Exits after blocking shot•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Returns to lineup•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...