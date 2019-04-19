Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out at least three weeks

Boychuck (leg) will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This is a big blow to an Islanders team that swept the Penguins in the conference quarterfinals behind a stingy defense that permitted only six goals in the opening series. Boychuk is tending to an injury caused by him blocking a Marcus Pettersson slap shot that drilled his left leg in Game 4. Luca Sbisa, Thomas Hickey and Dennis Seidenberg are all candidates to sub in for Boychuk during the conference semifinals.