Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out for Monday's game

Boychuk (concussion) will sit out Monday's meeting with the Blue Jackets, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek was handed a two-game suspension for the hit that concussed Boychuk, but that's little consolation to Islanders fans. The team will hope to get Boychuk back Thursday against Montreal, but he'll need to clear concussion protocol in order to have a chance of suiting up.