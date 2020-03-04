Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out indefinitely
Boychuk will be sidelined indefinitely after receiving 90 stitches to fix his damaged eyelid.
The good news is Boychuk's eyeball wasn't impacted when he took a skate to the face during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Montreal, but the veteran blueliner is unsurprisingly still facing an extended absence. With Boychuk unavailable for the foreseeable future, Noah Dobson will be tasked with taking on an every night role for the Islanders down the stretch.
