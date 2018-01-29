Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out of action Tuesday

Boychuk (lower body) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.

Coach Doug Weight said that Boychuk is skating, but he didn't give a timetable for his return. The Islanders also play Wednesday against Maple Leafs. While Boychuk hasn't been ruled out for that game just yet, since he can't go Tuesday it seems like the odds are good that he'll be out Wednesday as well. The 34-year-old has already missed 13 games with this injury.