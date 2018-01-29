Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out of action Tuesday
Boychuk (lower body) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.
Coach Doug Weight said that Boychuk is skating, but he didn't give a timetable for his return. The Islanders also play Wednesday against Maple Leafs. While Boychuk hasn't been ruled out for that game just yet, since he can't go Tuesday it seems like the odds are good that he'll be out Wednesday as well. The 34-year-old has already missed 13 games with this injury.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out through All-Star break•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Practices with team•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Still not skating•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffers apparent setback•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Could return Thursday•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...