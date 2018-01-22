Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out through All-Star break

Boychuk (lower body) likely won't play until after the All-Star break, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This likely means that the earliest Boychuk will return to the lineup is Jan. 30 versus the Panthers. If that timetable holds true, he will have missed 13 straight games due to the injury. Boychuk may only have three goals and nine points on the season, but he is one of the Islanders' best defenders in their own end, and his physical presence has been missed. He will likely be paired with familiar partner Nick Leddy on the top pairing upon returning.