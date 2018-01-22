Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out until after All-Star break

Boychuk (lower body) likely won't play for the Islanders until after the All-Star break, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This likely means that the earliest Boychuk would return to the lineup is Tuesday Jan. 30 versus the Panthers. If that timetable holds true, he will have missed 13 straight games due to the injury. Boychuk may only have three goals and nine points on the season but he is one of the Isles best defenders in their own end and they miss his physical presence in front of the net. He will likely once again be paired with Nick Leddy as the top defensive duo upon his return.