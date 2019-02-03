Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Picks up helper in win
Boychuk recorded an assist and had two shots on goal in the Islanders 4-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.
The assist was the first point for Boychuk in nine games. After a poor 2017 season, Boychuk has rebounded this campaign with three goals, 10 assists, and a plus-10 rating in 50 games. Health and a commitment to defense by coach Barry Trotz would seem to be the big reason for the turnaround by Boychuk who will continue to be on the first defensive pair for the Islanders along with Nick Leddy.
