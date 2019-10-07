Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Playing time could dwindle
Boychuk is likely just keeping a spot warm for Noah Dobson, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It was expected that Boychuk would be the odd man out to start the season for the Islanders on defense but a late injury to Dobson may have allowed the veteran defender to play in the first two games. Dobson is healthy now and it should only be a matter of time until he gets the nod over Boychuk. The NHL has changed as speed is a necessity and that is a skill that Boychuk just doesn't possess enough of at this point in his career. It also doesn't help that his advanced metrics are poor and unlikely to get much better. The Islanders would love to trade him to a defensively challenged team, but with three years left on his deal at $6 million per season, that will be easier said than done.
