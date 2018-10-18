Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Plays through injury

Boychuk took a slapshot off of his ankle during the loss to the Ducks on Wednesday and briefly had to leave the game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk feared that he may have suffered a broken ankle but in the end it was nothing more than a substantial bruise. Boychuk will play Thursday night in Los Angeles. Boychuk only has one point and is a minus-1 in five games for the Islanders this season. The Islanders are hoping for much more out of a player who is in the fourth-year of a seven-year $42 million dollar contract.