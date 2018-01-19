Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Practices with team
Boychuk (lower body) was a participant in practice Friday, Cory Wright of the Islanders official site reports.
Boychuk has missed the past 10 games due to the injury but his return to practice will give the team some hope that he will be ready to play again on their upcoming three game road trip. The Isles could use the presence of Boychuk in the defensive zone as they have surrendered at least 32 shots in 13 straight games.
