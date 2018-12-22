Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Questionable against Dallas

Boychuk has returned home to be with his wife following the birth of their son and may not be available for Sunday's game against the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk's status for Sunday's contest is still up in the air, but if he's ultimately unavailable, Devon Toews will likely draw into the lineup. Another update on Boychuk's status should surface prior to puck drop.

More News
Our Latest Stories