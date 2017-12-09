Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Questionable for Saturday
Boychuk (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Boychuk wasn't able to play Thursday in Pittsburgh after blocking a shot Tuesday in Tampa. The shot seemed to hit Boychuk in the hand but the Islanders have yet to state the exact nature of the injury. The Isles will miss the physical presence that Boychuk brings to the front of the net. Ryan Pulock is expected to pair with Nick Leddy should Boychuk not be able to play Saturday in Boston.
More News
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Suffering from undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Flashes two-way skills•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Sprinkles box score in home win•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on top power-play unit•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Decent effort despite rout•
-
Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Won't be exposed to expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...