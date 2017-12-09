Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Questionable for Saturday

Boychuk (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Boychuk wasn't able to play Thursday in Pittsburgh after blocking a shot Tuesday in Tampa. The shot seemed to hit Boychuk in the hand but the Islanders have yet to state the exact nature of the injury. The Isles will miss the physical presence that Boychuk brings to the front of the net. Ryan Pulock is expected to pair with Nick Leddy should Boychuk not be able to play Saturday in Boston.