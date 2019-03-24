Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Returns to lineup
Boychuk returned to the lineup Saturday against the Flyers after being a healthy scratch for the last six games, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Boychuk replaced Thomas Hickey for the game in Philadelphia. His insertion into the lineup may have also been a strategic move by coach Barry Trotz as Boychuk and Jakub Voracek of the Flyers had a little run in the last time these two met, March 9 on Long Island -- an altercation that ended with Voracek being suspended two games for an illegal hit to Boychuk's head. As for Saturday, Boychuk ended up playing 17:32, was a plus-1, and added a helper.
