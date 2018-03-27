Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Ruled out Tuesday

Boychuk (undisclosed) will sit out Tuesday, when the Islanders face the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

More light is being shed on injuries for players on teams that won't make the playoff cut. Boychuk managed to record 18:26 of ice time against the Panthers in his most recent outing Monday, which wasn't out of the ordinary for the two-way defenseman. At any rate, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's home game against the Maple Leafs.