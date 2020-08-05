Boychuk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 3 against the Panthers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

With Boychuk still sidelined, the Isles will continue to utilize Andy Greene alongside Nick Leddy. Considering Boychuk has managed just one assist in his last 31 appearances, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing offensively once cleared to return.